Water supply for Poyut/Lubok Nibong by 2021

MARUDI: The clean water supply project slated for the longhouse community in Poyut/Lubok Nibong is set to reach completion by 2021, says Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala.

According to him, works are now underway under the purview of the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sarawak.

Moreover, Gerawat also assured local residents that other projects slated for Marudi are coming along well.

“These projects are the Marudi Waterfront, Marudi Bridge and the road stretching between Marudi and Long Terawan – all being undertaken by the JKR (Public Works Department),” he said during a Gawai-Raya get-together, jointly hosted by JKR and JBALB here recently.

At the event, the assemblyman took the opportunity to commend JKR and JBALB, as well as all for other government departments and agencies in this district, for their commitment and hard

work in planning and implementing all the government development projects in Marudi.

“The JKR and JBALB will continuously involve themselves with the local communities by raising their awareness and briefing local leaders and headmen of projects meant for Marudi District.

“They (JKR and JBALB) will also strive to tackle every problem and challenge that may interrupt the implementation of the projects,” he said.

Later, Gerawat announced an allocation of RM10,000 from his Minor Rural

Project grant for Marudi Sokanjaya Club.