Cases of 831 missing children, teenagers to be raised in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Cases of over 800 missing children and teenagers occurring over the past nine years is one of the issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers, the matter will be raised by P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) as the first question in the oral question-and-answer session as soon as the sitting commenced at 10 am.

Kasthuriraani wants the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development to explain the short- and long-term efforts undertaken by the government in addressing the cases of 831 children and teenagers who had gone missing over the past nine years.

Meanwhile, Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands), who is the first Orang Asli MP in the country, will raise the question on the sudden death involving Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan,

He is expected to ask the Home Minister on whether the police had opened an investigation paper on sudden death report (SDR) as it was indeed an unusual incident involving more than 10 deaths.

A total of 178 questions were listed in the order papers, but only 13 are expected to be answered by the relevant ministers during the question time.

Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting is also expected to see a debate on the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019, which among others proposed the definition of ‘youths’ as those under 30. – Bernama