Fisherman discovers heavily decomposed body at Sungai Suai

MIRI: A fisherman made a shocking discovery when he spotted a heavily decomposed body of man at Sungai Suai here around 12pm yesterday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah in a statement today, said police were informed on the discovery of he body at around 2.40pm.

“The witness was looking for crabs at the area with his brother when he saw a crocodile dragging an object that looked like a human body.

“When they went near, they were shocked to find that the crocodile was eating the body,” said Lim.

The duo immediately asked for help from other fishermen at the area to locate the body as it had been brought away by the reptile.

“At around 1.30pm, they finally found the body at Sungai Suai. They then brought back the body to the shore before informing the police,” added Lim.

Lim said the identity of the body has yet to be ascertained as no documents were found on the body.

He added that police have ruled out foul play as no injuries were found on the body.

“Those who have lodged a report on missing persons have been called to the mortuary to conduct identification based on the black colour pants and a belt he was wearing.

“However, none of them recognised the pants and belt,” said Lim.

Lim said a postmortem will be conducted today.