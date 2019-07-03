GPS MPs given special briefing on S’wak’s devt programmes, issues

KUALA LUMPUR: A special briefing was held here yesterday evening for members of parliament from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to update them on Sarawak’s development programmes and issues.

It was learnt that the objective of the special briefing was to prepare these MPs with facts and figures so that they can present their debates more effectively in the Dewan Rakyat, which is now in session from July 1 to 18.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sarawak cabinet ministers were also on hand to enlighten the parliamentarians on pertinent issues affecting Sarawak’s development vis-a-viz the national economic and political landscapes.

The briefings were given by officers of the State Planning Unit, Sarawak Public Works Department and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

Among the cabinet ministers present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Abang Johari himself was in Kuala Lumpur since Sunday for several official functions including Gawai Raya dinner organised by Klang Valley-based Sarawak NGOs on Sunday and the 134th Menteri Besars and Chief Ministers Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya yesterday.