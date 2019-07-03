‘I don’t discriminate when handing out devt projects’

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil says he does not practise favouritism when it comes to doling out development projects in his Marudi constituency.

He stressed that it was his responsibility as an elected representative to take care of his constituents whether or not they voted for him in the last state election.

“I would like to say that I have never practised favouritism in providing development projects to our people here although I know that some of them did not vote for me.

“I still provide all our constituents with development projects. It is just that some (projects) could not be delivered at the same time, but in stages,” he said when officiating at an event at SK Entulang, Bakong, near here yesterday.

The event incorporated a ‘Gawai Raya’ celebration cum opening of the school’s new hall.

Penguang disclosed that five schools in the constituency were upgraded last year, with a further five to be upgraded this year.

“In five years, 25 schools in Marudi will be upgraded, and this covers nearly all the schools in this constituency.

“I have the provisions and power that allows me to further develop this constituency. You can see the roads that we have here today – all of these did not come from the sky, I made them all happen,” he said.

He then called on educators in Marudi to give their best in providing good education to their students, saying it was the key to moving forward in life.

“Proper education helps to mould a well-rounded individual who can live in whatever situation they are being put into. They can work anywhere as they are equipped with good thinking and sound judgement.

“Therefore, I urge all headmasters and teachers here to give your full commitment, and to work closely with parents and the parent-teacher associations,” he said.

Penguang also advised school authorities to refrain from turning to social media to highlight infrastructure-related issued faced by them.

“Such behaviour is very unbecoming. If there is a problem, do not directly post it on Facebook.

“Bring it up with our state administrative officer or my special administrative officer and secretaries, and get them to inform the matter to me,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, representatives from Miri District Education Office, SK Sungai Entulang headmistress Mirisia Nawi, parent-teacher association chairperson Patricia Richard, headmasters and community leaders.