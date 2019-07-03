Ku Nan earned monthly salary of RM14,907.20 from 2013 to 2018, high court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told that former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor received a salary of RM14,907.20 a month from 2013 until 2018.

Division Secretary (Constitution and Parliamentary Affairs), Cabinet Division, Constitution and Inter-Government Relations, Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Daman Huri Nor, 55, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim.

“A salary of RM14,907.20 a month and allowance of RM24,320.00 a month received by Tengku Adnan were paid by the government based on the cabinet members respective ministry for the 13th parliamentary term,” he said when reading out his witness statement on the first day trial of Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption case.

The third prosecution witness also identified and confirmed the instrument of appointment of Tengku Adnan as a federal minister, dated May 16, 2013, which Julia showed him.

“I also confirmed the verification on Tengku Adnan’s position, dated July 28, 2018, was prepared by me,” he added.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues today. — Bernama