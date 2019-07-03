‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’ attended by people of all faiths

KAPIT: The ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’ held at the compound of Masjid Jabal An-Nur here attracted almost a thousand people – Muslims and non-Muslims.

In his speech when launching the event, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit described it as very significant as it not only was a crowd puller but had many stalls serving a wide array of halal food like kek lapis, laksa Johor and laksa Penang.

He noted that the event was attended by people of different ethnic groups and religions, which he said showed unity and harmony among the people.

“We must at all costs uphold moderation and tolerance constantly, reminding ourselves to respect and tolerate other’s way of life, religion and culture,” he said.

He also said Sarawakians were fortunate to have leaders such as Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who placed great emphasis on tolerance and religious freedom, and opposed any form of religious extremism.

“We are grateful to God because in our country, especially in Kapit area, we can see Ibans, Chinese, Malays, Bidayuhs, Melanaus, Orang Ulus and other communities sitting face to face at a table and eating together in a peaceful atmosphere. As a result, we have been able to maintain harmony and unity among the various communities,” he said.

Jamit took the opportunity to congratulate Wasli Nor for being appointed the first Temenggong for the Muslim community in Kapit.

Later, he announced MRP grant of RM6,000 for the ‘Jawatankuasa Perayaan Islam’ Kapit.

Among those attending the gathering were permanent chairman of ‘Jawatankuasa Perayaan Islam’ Kapit, Annuar Fakhriyuddin; Ustaz Mohd Amir Ridhwan; Temenggong Wasli Nor and other local community leaders.