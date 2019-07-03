Manyin: Putrajaya needs to ‘positively discriminate’ Sarawak rural schools

KUCHING: The federal government needs to practise ‘positive discrimination’ in Sarawak before talking about meritocracy in education, according to Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

He said schools in Sarawak are not the same as those in Peninsular Malaysia, and appealed to the Ministry of Education to give schools in the state a level playing field.

“What does positive discrimination mean? It means that schools in Kapit, Baram, Lawas, Limbang and all these (other) rural areas, which are dilapidated, do not have facilities, do not have enough teachers – these schools should be given additional allocation,” he said when launching the Sarawak Principals Association school management conference, here yesterday.

Manyin noted that the provision of additional allocation is practised in Finland and several other countries, saying this was the reason why in Finland, all schools are the same.

“In Finland, there is no such thing as one school being better than another, because disadvantaged schools are given additional allocations.

“So we hope the Ministry of Education will start to think about this and finally introduce positive discrimination in Sarawak,” he said.

Approached by reporters later, the minister said Sarawak currently does not receive additional allocation for its disadvantaged schools.

He said before the general election last year, the state had presented its case before the then deputy prime minister as well as the then education minister, who agreed to come up with RM1 billion for the 2018-2019 budget – over and above the normal allocation.

“Unfortunately, this was not honoured by the new government,” he added.

According to Manyin, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and the ministry’s secretary-general met Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and himself on April 24 to offer an alternative option – that the RM1 billion be parked in a special vote and monitored by a committee consisting of the Education Ministry, Finance Ministry and the Sarawak government.

“We have agreed on that proposal but until today, we have not received that approval.

“I want the Ministry of Finance to expedite the approval so that we can make use of this RM300 million to improve the condition of the schools, especially in the rural areas, this year.

“There are 415 schools in the rural areas that are really in a dilapidated condition,” he said.