Positive response for Maths, Science to be taught in English

KUCHING: SMK Tatau principal Peter Lenjau opines that Sarawak is ready for the teaching of Science and Mathematics subjects in English in primary schools.

He says this is despite the shortcomings to be expected when implementing such a programme, which is quite similar to the Dual-Language Programme (DLP) introduced in Sarawak a few years ago.

“The programme itself is not an entirely new idea. It has been done a few years back before being stopped – I am really proud that the state government and the state Education Department are willing to take this noble initiative.

“We may face difficulties in terms of school infrastructure or the manpower needed for teaching. Even the Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong knows that this is an uphill task.

“From my understanding, implementing such a programme not only involves global interest – it also has to be in line with the ministry’s plan.

“In terms of taking up the challenge, we have to consider ourselves ready. We have to start somewhere in order to implement this,” he said when met by The Borneo Post after the launch of the ‘54th Conference on Education Management for Secondary School Principals’ at a hotel here yesterday.

SMK Song principal Imelda Amelda shared Peter’s view, but highlighted the need to have the programme implemented properly.

“My only concern is in its implementation – we cannot think of the city areas only, where the students are well aware of the English language. We have to think about the demographical aspects, especially with regard to schools located in the rural areas. In my school, Iban is the first language, the second is Malay. It is a challenge for teachers to teach them the two subjects (Maths and Science) in English. We need to have well-equipped teachers to implement this.

“As what has been said by Manyin, we also have to approach parents to explain the benefits of the programme in order to ask for their consent in implementing the programme.

“I trust that this programme serves as an advantage for students when they further their studies. They have the upper hand when they start early.”

Datu Patinggi Abang Haji Abdillah College principal Catherine Ritikos @ Fiziah Abdullah was positive about the programme’s implementation, noting that it was done for the sake of the younger generations.

“I fully support the idea of having this programme to be implemented next year. Even in my school, we are teaching the subjects in English. I think the state government is doing its part by providing training to teachers to prepare them for this programme, and I trust that they are ready for this.

“Of course, there will be setbacks, but I suppose that the state government as well as the authorities concerned are well aware of this. By now, I think they have figured out the problems and they are in the process of overcoming them.

“Therefore, I am very positive about this programme. I suppose it is for the future of students, especially to prepare them for the global job market,” she added.