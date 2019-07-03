‘Purchase of 6 military helicopters still being probe by MACC’

NILAI: The issue regarding the purchase of military helicopters worth RM300 million in 2015 which has not yet been received by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), is still under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This issue is still under investigation by the MACC, but I think it will be answered by the Defence Minister,” Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong told reporters when met at the ‘Federalism in Malaysia: Redefine Federal-State Relations’ conference here yesterday.

On June 13, the Ministry of Defence lodged a report to the MACC on the purchase of six military helicopters worth RM300 million in 2015 which has not yet been received by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

According to a Defence Ministry source, the report involves the purchase of six MD530G combat helicopters manufactured by McDonnell Douglas whose contract was approved in

November 2015.

On June 21, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed that two individuals linked to the purchase of the six helicopters were arrested.

The two individuals were identified as people who had secured the project. — Bernama