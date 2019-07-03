SJKC Thai Kwang chosen to be part of Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025

SIBU: SJKC Thai Kwang, a Chinese primary school at Lanang Road here, has been selected to be a part of programmes run under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

Headmistress Sio Siok Hie thus called for full participation from members of the school board, the parent-teacher association (PTA) and the pupils.

“We shall benefit from this national transformation plan. Pool our resources together and work with the authorities,” she said at the school’s Gawai-Raya event yesterday.

Sio said with regard to the school’s participation in the education blueprint, her team would also get the community involved.

On the Gawai-Raya get-together, the headmistress said it signified the ‘spirit of unity amidst diversity in the school’, which has 81 Bumiputera pupils.

“The celebration today is aimed at building better understanding and harmony in our school. Malaysia is a multi-racial country. These are our colours and our pride.”

Meanwhile Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King, who is also the chairman of the school board, called upon all pupils to study hard and strive to become ‘the future vanguard of their communities’.

“You shall serve the community. Start your commitment while at school.

“SJKC Thai Kwang has been upgraded to become a place conducive for learning.

“Knowledge will transform you. Make full use of it while you are here,” he said.