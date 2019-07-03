SMK Matang Hilir’s roof ripped off in storm

KUCHING: The roof of a three-storey school block in SMK Matang Hilir was ripped off by strong winds which were accompanied by heavy rain at around 4pm this evening.

According to State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin, besides the roof other school structures such as its window panes and wooden doors were also not spared.

“Students who were attending a class at the affected block were quickly evacuated to the school’s hall for their safety,” said Ismail, adding that none of the students were injured.

The school’s office staff he added also made the right decision to turn ‘off’ the school’s electricity main switch.

Affected areas of the school have also been cordoned off for safety reasons while the clean-up process gets underway.