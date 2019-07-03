Spirit of the Hornbills to debut at RWMF ‘19

KUCHING: For the first time ever, Spirit of the Hornbills will bring their vibrant, unique cultural dance to Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) this year.

It is a dance academy that teaches Dayak traditional dances, through their unique passion and enthusiasm in dancing, headed by chief Siti Habibah and Apriyadi as vice-chief.

The main purpose of Spirit of The Hornbill is to conserve Central Kalimantan art and culture for the future generations.

Siti Habibah and Apriyadi started to teach Dayak traditional dances at an elementary school in Palangka Raya.

This has grown into an intensive training academy where they now teach the younger generation this cultural art form through dance and music classes.

Spirit of the Hornbill was founded on January 19, 2013 at Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia and is supported by David Metcalf, a professional photographer from New Zealand.

Their dream is to conserve Central Kalimantan art and culture for future generations.

Meanwhile, the Rainforest in the City (RITC) takes place from July 2 to 11 atKuching Amphitheatre from 8pm till 11pm daily, hosted by Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Sarawak in collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Board.

It is free and open for public viewing.

On the other hand, the Rainforest World Music Festival takes place from July 12-14 at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) and is organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), endorsed by Tourism Malaysia and is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports, Sarawak.

For further information on tickets, festival activities and logistics, log on to https://rwmf.net/;p