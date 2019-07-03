Suboh admits signatures on SRC documents differed from his own

KUALA LUMPUR: Former non-executive director of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin told the High Court here yesterday that signatures on SRC documents alleged to be his were different from his own.

The 42nd prosecution witness said this when he saw the signature samples, which were projected on a screen in court during cross-examination by counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who represented former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He was testifying on the 31st day of Najib’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Suboh, 68, also agreed that the signature samples were not similar to those on the documents, which include instructions to AmIslamic Bank to transfer monies between SRC International, Gandingan Mentari and Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd.

Muhammad Shafee: Notice the hard copy and your signature (on the sample) that we superimposed? Suboh replied “It’s different.”

Muhammad Shafee: It is completely different, you agree?

Suboh: Right.

Muhammad Shafee: Now you agree with me that somebody was signing your hard copy?

The witness replied “Yes.”

Muhammad Shafee: I want to draw some conclusions. All the scanned copies, many of them, carry your signature. But they are scanned (copies of your signature). Somebody lifted your signature, cut and paste it on documents, and sent it to the bank. They carry your signature but you did not sign those documents. 17 times. You could not sign identically, you agree?

Suboh: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee: You did not sign the scanned copies? Suboh replied “Yes.”

Muhammad Shafee: This means (that) you did not sign any of the Rentas forms which is evidence in this case. You signed none of them?

Suboh replied “Yes.”

Muhammad Shafee: Who asked you to admit the hard copies contain your signatures? Who put you up to it? Be careful with your answer. You are in a court of law. I ask again. Who put you up to it? Why did you admit?

Suboh: I was never put up to such a situation.

Muhammad Shafee: Are you sure?

Suboh replied “Yes.”

Muhammad Shafee then asked Suboh whether he informed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that the signatures were not authentic.

Suboh said he could not recall the event and Muhammad Shafee cautioned Suboh in giving his answer and tried to recall it.

The witness kept repeating his answer, saying “I cannot remember.”

Muhammad Shafee then applied to the court to refer Suboh to his statement made to the MACC in 2018.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali granted the request.

“Due to witness request to assist him in recalling the event by providing his statement (given) to the MACC, under the 159 section (Statement Act 1950) about the statement report made by a witness to an officer, I approve the request,” the judge ruled.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. – Bernama