Sugar tax: Importers need to produce letter of undertaking, submit lab reports

KUCHING: With the nation’s sugar tax kicking in on July 1, licensed importers of sweetened beverages have to come up with a letter of undertaking and also submit lab reports, says the Customs Department.

In a press release yesterday, Customs Sarawak director Dato Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said if the total sugar content of their drinks exceed the threshold, or if lab reports are not submitted, the importers will need to make payment of the duties involved.

“Lab reports are compulsory for exempted goods but importers are granted postponement from submitting the lab reports from July 1 to Aug 31,” she said, adding these are among the procedures spelt out by the department in the implementation of the ‘sugar tax’ during the two-month transition period.

She said import of sweetened drinks must be declared in Form K1 (declaration of goods imported) just like other imported products, and that lab reports will need to be submitted within 30 days of the K1 clearance.

“For domestic sales of dutiable sugary drinks, licensed manufacturers will use the Excise Form No 7, and the declaration will be for a period of one calendar month.

“The declaration needs to be made no later than the last date of the following month,” said Sharifah Halimah, adding declaration for local sales of products exempted from the duty will also use the Excise Form No 7.

The excise duty is imposed on sweetened beverages at 40 sen per litre on two types of ready-to-drink packaged sweetened drinks.

The beverages include carbonated drinks containing added sugar or flavoured, and other sweetening matter which contains sugar exceeding 5gm per 100ml.

The guidelines and implementation procedures of the excise duty on sugary drinks for the transition period can be obtained from www.customs.gov.my, or by calling the Customs Call Centre on 1-300-888-500 between 8.30am and 10pm.