Taxpayer who claims LHDN made a ‘gangster-like’ raid fails to declare business income

PUTRAJAYA: The findings of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) found that a taxpayer’s claim that his premises last year experienced a ‘gangster-like raid’ by LHDN, failed to declare income from his business involving a large amount in tax evasion.

LHDN’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said LHDN however was subject to confidentiality under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act 1967 where detailed information regarding the inquiry could not be disclosed to third parties.

In a statement issued yesterday following a college allegation that the LHDN made a ‘gangster-like’ raid as posted in a portal (Malaysiakini) on Monday, Sabin said the LHDN made a surprise visit to the taxpayer’s premises in March 2018.

According to him, the investigation was undertaken after giving due consideration to all information and intelligence evidence obtained and analysed in connection with the taxpayer and the work process relating to investigation has been outlined in the Tax Investigation Framework.

“The investigation was carried out in a professional manner in line with the investigation framework and the provisions of the law under the Income Tax Act 1967,” he said.

LHDN is reviewing the claims and allegations made and will not hesitate to take legal action against any person who tries to tarnish the image and reputation of this agency by making such false claims.

Sabin also said that investigation method in the form of raids has been stopped immediately since May 2018, after the new government took over the administration of the country. — Bernama