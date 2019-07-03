Teen arrested for attacking underage girlfriend’s father

KUCHING: A 16-year-old male suspect who was hiding in his girlfriend’s bedroom for a week was arrested by the police when he allegedly attacked the girl’s father with a sharp weapon around 5.30pm on Monday.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the alleged attack had caused cuts to the chest, abdomen, ears, cheeks and fingers of the girl’s father.

“The suspect started to become aggressive when his hiding was uncovered by the girl’s father who initially suspected that someone was inside his daughter’s bedroom,” said Aidil, who confirmed the case yesterday.

The girl’s father, who forced open the bedroom door, claimed that the suspect, who was in hiding inside an adjoining washroom rushed out and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

After a struggle, the father managed to apprehend the suspect who was later surrendered to the police.

Aidil revealed that the suspect also admitted to be having a sexual relationship with his 13-year-old girlfriend, who is also his schoolmate.

“He also told police that he (suspect) entered the house when all of his girlfriend’s family members were not at home and he was in hiding for a week,” he added.

Aidil said the case is still under investigation.