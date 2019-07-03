Ting siblings ready to defend their titles in 32nd Sarawak Classic Golf Championship

KUCHING: Young stalwarts Malcolm Ting Siong Hung and Mirabel Ting Ern Hui will be back to defend their men’s and women’s crowns in the 32nd Sarawak Classic Golf Championship at Kelab Golf Sarawak, Petra Jaya from July 13 to 14.

The Ting siblings representing Kelab Golf Miri are among the 220 participants of the championship vying for the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan’s Challenge Trophy and the Ladies’ Challenge Trophy.

Round One will be played at the Matang/Santubong Nines while Round Two will be held at Siol/Demak Nines.

Over 200 invited guests will be tee-ing off in the Invited Guests category on July 14 at the Matang/Santubong Nines.

Malcolm will be seeking to win the title for the second consecutive year and he is up against 11-time winner Lee Ka Tung of Sibu Golf Club and his club mate Lau Ching Leong (2005), and KGS’ Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa (2014), as well as Sukma teammates Aziel Teo, Matthew Peregrine Ong, Saxen Hii and up and coming player Mohd Hadith Fathely.

As for the Hills Golf Academy student Mirabel, she will be gunning for a hat-trick after winning the title last year and in 2017.

The national women’s number five golfer’s main rivals are probably her Sukma shadow teammates Angel Hii, Angelie Jerembai Ong, Sharifah Aisyah Tijan Yahya and Asha Nabeela Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, event patron Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam presented the challenge trophies to KGS captain Henry Chuo and Ladies captain Celine Foo at his residence in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Also present were Sarawak Golf Association secretary Shahary Alias, KGS tournament chairman Mazlan Mohamad Salleh, general manager Michael Tang, activities manager Shirleyna Kim Dupo and committee member Yakop Jalel.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will grace the luncheon and prize presentation ceremony on July 14 at 1pm.