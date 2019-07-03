Wan Azizah pays tribute to media practitioners

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail paid tribute yesterday to media practitioners, saying they play an important role in the unification of the people to create a balance in social life and maintain the longstanding peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the writing and reporting by media practitioners can bring about a healthy environment and prolonged happiness, thus creating a civilised society upholding high human values in the country.

“You (media practitioners) are free to make criticisms against us in the government, but I only hope such criticism will be based on truth and justice.

“We are saddened by the situation in many countries where the social institutions are in disarray and the cherished dream is a long way off,” she said at an Aidilfitri reception with the media at Parliament House.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the people should be grateful that this country enjoys peace and harmony in a multiracial and multi-religious environment.

“This is the outcome if we engage in the practice of forgiving one another, not just during festive occasions. The attitude of mutual forgiveness should be a practice in life in order to achieve prosperity and balance in social life,” she said.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah spent more than an hour chatting with the media practitioners and posed for photographs. — Bernama