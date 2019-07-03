Witness confirms RM2 million deposited into account of Tadmansori Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told yesterday that RM2 million was deposited into the account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd, a company linked to Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on June 14, 2016.

This was confirmed by the assistant manager at the Taman Setiawangsa branch of CIMB Bank Khairolrony Kamarudin when testifying on the first day of the trial of the former Federal Territories Minister.

The second prosecution witness said that RM2 million was deposited into the account of Tadmansori Holdings on June 14, 2016 through a cheque issued by Hong Leong Islamic Bank on behalf of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

According to the charge, Tengku Adnan, as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister, had accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas, which had been deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which Tengku Adnan had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

Tengku Adnan is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

However, when questioned by lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan, the 44-year-old witness confirmed that he did not know the purpose of the cheque.

When referred to Tadmansori Holdings’ current account statement, Khairolrony agreed with Tan that four transactions of RM2 million each were deposited into the company’s account on June 6, 14, 16 and 17.

He also confirmed that the account’s opening balance dated May 31, 2016 was RM2,982,567.32, and that its closing balance dated June 30, 2016 was RM27,191,234.55.

Khairolrony confirmed that Tengku Adnan and Tengku Dr Rethwan Tengku Mansor, the directors of the company, had applied on July 8, 1998 for a current account to be opened for Tadmansori Holdings and the application was approved on July 23, 1998.

First prosecution witness, Muhamad Akmaludin Abdullah, an assistant registrar at the Companies Commission of Malaysia confirmed that Chai was the director of Aset Kayamas which was established on Jan 11, 2011.

The 36-year-old witness said Tadmansori Holdings, which was set up on Aug 25, 1987, had RM100 million in capital.

“Shares worth RM4 are owned by Datuk Tengku Rethwan Tengku Mansor while RM99,999,996 owned by Datuk Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor,” he said. — Bernama