Woman found dead in Kuching entertainment centre

KUCHING: A woman in her 20’s was found dead in an entertaintment centre at Jalan Ban Hock, here around 2.40pm yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the case, said the deceased was found lying on a sofa.

Awang Din added that her death was confirmed by paramedics at the scene.

“Initial investigations revealed that there was no foul play,” he said.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending a postmortem.

The body has since been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue.