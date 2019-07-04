AirAsia partners W. Australia for more trips Down Under

SEPANG: The Western Australia state government, through its tourism agency, Tourism Western Australia, has announced an expanded cooperative marketing agreement with leading low-cost airline, AirAsia in Malaysia yesterday.

Announced by Tourism Minister Paul Papalia at AirAsia’s global headquarters, RedQ, the agreement aims to further promote the State’s tourism highlights in markets such as Malaysia, India, China and Japan.

The deal, worth A$1 million (RM2.87 million), has the potential to bring thousands of holidaymakers to the state.

The agreement will see joint marketing campaigns developed to promote affordable flights to Western Australia, including flight deals, print, television, radio, cinema and online advertising.

The deal forms part of the expanded A$12 million (RM34 million) international marketing boost announced by Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan and Papalia in March to grow the State’s visitor economy.

It is hoped the combined campaign activity in Malaysia alone will generate more than 29,000 visitors.

Comments attributed to Tourism Minister Paul Papalia:

“We know that well promoted low-cost air fares are a strong drawcard for people to visit Western Australia and this deal with AirAsia will provide that in some of our important markets such as Malaysia, India, China and Japan.

“Malaysia is Western Australia’s second biggest source of overseas visitors, so we know Malaysians love what Western Australia has to offer.

“This cooperative marketing agreement will not only encourage more Malaysians to visit the State but the marketing activity in connecting markets of India, China and Japan will help entice holidaymakers from those markets as well.

“Growing tourism is key to the State Government’s plan to diversify the economy, create jobs and develop business opportunities.

“Increasing the number of people travelling here from overseas will help achieve those objectives, which is why we committed an extra A$12 million (RM34 million) to Tourism Western Australia’s international marketing activity.

“It is the biggest international marketing push in the State’s history and we hope to see thousands more people come to Western Australia as a result of this surge in activity.”

Speaking on the expanded partnership, AirAsia X Malaysia chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said: “We are excited to take our partnership with Tourism Western Australia to new heights and, through this new marketing agreement, grow demand for air travel from markets such as Malaysia, India, China and Japan.

“Since we began flying to Western Australia in November 2008, we’ve carried more than three million guests on Kuala Lumpur-Perth, Bali-Perth and our latest route between Lombok and Perth, which was launched last month. In 2018, AirAsia carried more than 585,000 guests to and from Western Australia.

“Demand for Perth and greater Western Australia is evident and the continuous support from Tourism Western Australia will enable us to push the envelope in terms of tourist arrivals through joint marketing efforts in Malaysia, India, China and Japan, where our route network is the strongest.”

To celebrate the announcement, AirAsia is offering fares from as low as RM299 one-way on standard seats and 20 per cent off its award-winning Premium Flatbed for flights between Kuala Lumpur and Perth. These low fares are available for booking on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from now until July 7, 2019.

The signing follows the successful launch of Tourism Western Australia’s Muslim Travel Guide. The guide features stunning road trip routes, itineraries, must-visit attractions, restaurants and Muslim-friendly facilities in the state.