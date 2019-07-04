All drivers involved in six-vehicle pile up receiving treatment in hospital

KUCHING: All six drivers who were involved in a six vehicle pile up around 6am this morning are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), none of the victims were seriously hurt in the accident which took place at Kampung Lintang, Jalan Kuching – Serian.

Five of the victims were sent to hospital by members of the public whereas one was sent to hospital by the Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) ambulance.

It was also reported that none of the victims were pinned inside their vehicles.

The Bomba operation ended at around 6.45am.