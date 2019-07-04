Bill tabled to amend Constitution to lower voting age

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tabled a bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 proposes to amend Article 119(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The proposed amendment will enable more Malaysians to be eligible to vote and elect a government in accordance with a democratic and progressive system.

The amendment will have additional financial implications for the government, the amount of which has yet to be determined.

Syed Saddiq said the bill will go through its second and third reading at the current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat.

This session meeting of the second session of the 14th Parliament is from July 1 to 18. – Bernama