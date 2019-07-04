Bomba frees boy’s right foot after it gets caught in moving escalator at shopping mall

KUCHING: An eight-year-old boy’s right foot was injured after it became caught in a moving escalator at a mall in Jalan Song at around 12.30pm today.

According to an eye witness, the victim was seen together with two friends during the incident.

No adults were present to supervise the three children while they were using the escalator.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said the victim’s foot was successfully freed by Bomba personnel together with the aid of the mall’s management.

The victim, who received first aid at the scene, was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ ambulance.