Chong: High time that MACC investigates Sarawak’s ‘big fish’

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak welcomes the news that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Putrajaya is investigating a number of high-profile individuals or ‘big fishes’ in the state over alleged corrupt practices.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said PH Sarawak has been calling on the MACC to investigate the high-profile individuals in the state since last year.

“In January 2019, I personally submitted some documents related to the alleged corrupt practices involving the state government to MACC.

“We are glad that finally some action is being taken. We hope that the outcome will be forthcoming and there will be no further delay. The people of Sarawak have waited long enough for these ‘big fishes’ to be brought to the book,” he said in a statement issued today.

He however expressed concern that as the MACC is carrying out its investigation on these high-profile individuals in Sarawak, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders have started their attack against PH as “outsiders” and there is also a re-emergence of the secession movement.

“PH Sarawak views these attacks and secession movement as a diversion strategy deployed and a pressure tactic against the federal government to cease the investigation of these high-profile personalities.

“This is especially so given that just a month ago, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has stated in the press that the negotiation of the implementation of Malaysia Agreement (MA63) and the devolution of power matters under the MA63 Cabinet Committee were progressing very well and satisfactorily.

“If the matter were progressing well as mentioned by Abang Jo, then why is GPS resorting to these sort of hate politics approach now?” he said.

MACC Sarawak director Razim Mohd Noor was earlier quoted as saying that the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya was investigating high profile individuals in the state over alleged corrupt practices.

However, he pointed out that he had no details on the investigations as the state MACC only acted as the liaison office.