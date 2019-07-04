Faulty brakes blamed for tanker’s crash into houses, shop

LAHAD DATU: Two houses and a shop that sells pillows at Kampung Membatu, Jalan Lahad Datu-Tungku, collapsed after being hit by a tanker on Wednesday.

It was claimed that the 40-year-old tanker driver was heading towards Felda Sahabat 13 from Lahad Datu when the vehicle’s brakes failed.

The driver immediately jumped off the tanker, which skidded before crashing into the shop and houses and overturned.

It also hit a damaged car parked in front of a house.

One of the damaged houses was unoccupied while the person inside the other house was not injured.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor confirmed the incident and said the tanker driver only suffered minor injuries following the 9.30am incident.

The driver, he added, was not suspected to be drunk.