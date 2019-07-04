Fire destroys 86 houses in Tawau

TAWAU: A total of 86 houses were destroyed by fire at Kampung Kinabutan Kecil, Mile 4, Apas Road, yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department station chief Sharudy Delamin said the department received a call at about 10.36am and 14 firemen rushed to the scene in three fire vehicles, including a tanker.

He said the fire was put under control from spreading to other houses at 11.36am and was fully put out at 12 noon.

There was no casualty reported and the damage and cause of the fire are still being investigated.