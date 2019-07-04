Fire destroys 86 squatter houses in Tawau

TAWAU: Fire razed 86 squatter houses in Kampung Kinabutan Kecil here yesterday, rendering some 430 people homeless.

Tawau fire station chief Sharudy Delamin said 33 firemen in five fire engines were rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the fire at 10.36am.

“On arrival, they saw several houses already up in flames and the fire was spreading rapidly,” he told reporters at the scene.

The firefighters brought the blaze under control about one hour later with the help of villagers.

“The firemen drew water from the nearby fire hydrant and river,” he said.

Sharudy said strong winds fanned the fire in the two-acre squatter colony, but there were no reports of any casualty. The cause of the fire and losses suffered have yet to be determined. — Bernama