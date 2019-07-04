Hosting of Malaysia day a big mandate for Sarawak KKMM

KUCHING: The Cabinet’s latest directive to host the Malaysia Day celebration here on Sept 16 is a big mandate for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM).

Its Deputy Secretary-General (policy) Shakib Ahmad Shakir said the job required careful and thorough planning but it can be implemented with the cooperation of all departments and agencies under KKMM Sarawak.

“I always talk about having a team who is willing to cooperate to implement whatever is entrusted to it and an example of good cooperation in KKMM Sarawak was in organising the pre-Gawai Dayak programme last month,” he said at the 2019 Gawai Raya Japen event here tonight.

Also present were KKMM Strategic Communication Division secretary Datuk Almain Ajirul, Sarawak Information director Abang Sardon Abang Hashim and KKMM Sarawak heads of agencies.

Shakib also conveyed the desire of the ministry’s new Secretary-General, Datuk Suriani Ahmad, to make a working visit to Sarawak soon. – Bernama