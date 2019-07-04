Ku Nan biggest shareholder of Tadmansori holdings, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB) chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Hasbi Jaafar told the High Court here yesterday that former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was the biggest shareholder in the company with of 99.99 million shares.

Mohd Hasbi, 55, when reading out his witness statement said as Tengku Adnan was the company’s biggest shareholder, he was the decision maker and have the rights in terms of company operations and control over the company’s finances.

“The involvement of Tengku Adnan in the company as a decision-maker in financial affairs involving a large amount of investment and asset purchases both domestic and foreign,” said the sixth prosecution witness on the second day of Tengku Adnan’s graft trial.

Mohd Hasbi, who has served THSB for 24 years since 1995, also said that the company’s decision would be jointly made by Tengku Adnan and another THSB shareholder, Datuk Dr Tengku Rethwan Tengku Mansor.

According to the charge sheet, Tengku Adnan, as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, was alleged to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties. He was charged with committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016, pursuant to Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for jail term of up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, THSB’s account and finance department assistant manager Rabiatul Adawiyah Sobri, 32, when reading out her witness statement confirmed that RM2 million had been deposited into the company’s account from THSB shareholder Tengku Adnan.

“I confirm that once the RM2 million being deposited into the THSB account, I did not receive instructions from Datuk Hasbi to withdraw the money or to make payments from THSB’s account to Umno’s account.

“I also confirm that during my tenure in THSB, there has never been any withdrawal or payment from THSB’s account to Umno’s account. Any withdrawal to be made by the company to another account has to be directed by Datuk Hasbi,” she said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim.

During the cross-examination by lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan, Rabiatul Adawiyah agreed that in the journal voucher and general ledger, the RM2 million was not recorded as the payment from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

Tan: In terms of company’s accounting terms, RM2 million is not a fee from Aset Kayamas to THSB?

Rabiatul Adawiyah: Yes, agree.

The fifth prosecution witness also agreed with the lawyer that the RM2 million cheque had no connection with a third party. — Bernama