Lorry’s registration number ‘stolen’

LAHAD DATU: A businessman here was shocked to discover that the registration number of his family’s condemned lorry had been changed without their knowledge.

Kelvin Koh, 40, said he discovered this when he went to the Road Transport Department here recently to replace the registration number of one of their other vehicles with that of the lorry.

He said he was surprised when told that the lorry’s registration number SD222 had been changed to QS9174J, and SD222 is currently used by another person on a motorcycle.

“I was in the dark about this situation as I was informed that the process of changing the registration number from one vehicle to another would require the presence of its owner and the vehicle. So, how did they change the number when my family and I were not aware of it?

He said a check on the registration number revealed that this is believed to have been masterminded by suspects in the Muar Road Transport Department and Putrajaya Puspakom.

Kelvin said he has lodged a police report for investigation and wants action to be taken by the police, Road Transport Department, Puspakom and Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) against the parties involved.

He also hoped that he would be able to get back the registration number that rightfully belonged to his family.