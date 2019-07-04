Mixed reaction to lowering of voting age proposal

KUCHING: The federal government’s proposal to lower the voting age in the country has received mixed reactions from local politicians.

According to Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs, Abdullah Saidol, the proposal should not only be based on legal consideration as thorough and comprehensive study must also be conducted to ascertain the level of political consciousness and socio-economic awareness among the country’s young people.

Although the Age of Majority Act was passed in Malaysia in 1971, whereby citizens are considered mature at 18 years old as defined by the Contract Act 1950, that makes them legal to enter into contractual obligations. Most Malaysians between 18 and 21 years-old are either still studying in schools or at higher learning institutions, he said.

“We are the most plural, multi-racial and multi-religous society in this region, but one wonders, how much do citizens at that young age understand about our nation’s history and socio-cultural evolution.

“I have seen some of our youth taking group photos displaying an ‘upside down’ national flag, while others can’t even recite the Rukun Negara accurately. I’m not trying to question the 18 year-olds their level of maturity when many of us adults are also behaving childish even in Parliament,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

While he agreed in principle that giving Malaysia’s younger generation power to be involved in structuring the nation’s fate and direction, it must be done not out of political interest or agenda.

Abdullah thus hoped that the current law makers, especially from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) bench, must not be reckless in their effort to impress the people about their so called ‘Malaysia Baru’.

He also said Malaysians must by now seriously take note of PH’s unfulfilled promises and all the u-turns in their national policies.

Meanwhile, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, said he was disappointed with the recent statement of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) deputy president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah that Sarawak would not follow the federal government’s intention to lower the definition of youth as those between from 15 and 30 years-old.

He said Abdul Karim’s justification and claims that the federal government’s definition is ‘Western based’, and that Sarawak youth mature differently from those in the West was an insult to the capability, maturity and even competency of Sarawak’s youth.

“To further justify it by linking maturity to ‘moving-out’ or living at home with their parents is shallow and should not be a parameter to measure the ability and competency of youth in this country as this is not a Western concept. Many Asian countries have adopted the definition of youth (15 to 30 years-old) including Sri Lanka, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam.”

“This speaks volume of the value and confidence of Gabungan Parti Sarawak ministers (like Abdul Karim) put on the youth, even here in Sarawak, and even in a big organisation such as Saberkas, with over 130,000 members. It is impossible to say they cannot find any suitable and competent leaders among young Sarawakians to take those higher leadership roles,” said Dr Yii.

While he understands that there may be youth who may not be aware or ready for such leadership roles, he also sees people making sweeping statement such as the one made by Abdul Karim as irresponsible and disrespectful to Sarawakian youth who have been proactive, knowledgable and exposed to leadership roles from an early age.

“Some of our youth may lack exposure, but that does not mean they are less mature or have lack of knowledge and learning abilities like those in the West.

“While we appreciate the roles of our elders, they should be playing a more advisory role, complementing the younger leaders in any youth organisations rather than limiting their (youth) chance to take on greater role in leadership.

“Younger leaders in Sarawak should be given more confidence and chances by letting them have a bigger role to play,” he added.