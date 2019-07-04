Motion approved, all MPs must declare their assets

KUCHING: The approval of a special motion in parliament two days ago for all members of parliament (MPs) to declare their assets is a pioneering achievement, proof that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government takes serious effort in combating corruption, and its strong determination to reform.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, in saying this, said when PH took office last year, ministers, deputy ministers and all PH MPs were requested to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare assets belonging to them and their spouses.

“When Parliament passed the motion to compel all MPs – be they ruling government and opposition, you have to declare your and your spouses’ assets.

“If any GPS MPs had obtained their private assets by legal means, including their current luxurious homes, then they should give their full cooperation and submit their assets’ declaration forms within the shortest period of time,” she told a press conference at the DAP headquarters here, yesterday.

Yong thus hoped that all 19 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would also declare their assets as soon as possible, and there should be no excuses, to delay PH’s initiative to combat corruptions.

“If they do not proceed with their asset declarations, it simply means that their transparency is questionable,” she said.

Yong, who is also DAP Sarawak organising secretary, said according to MACC state director, Razim Mohd Noor, they had already handed over the asset declaration documents, complete with guidelines and samples, to the chief minsiter in mid-March this year.

“GPS MPs and members should respect and obey the motion that was passed by Parliament. Any MP who goes against the motion is acting in contempt of Parliament, and can be referred to the Committee of Privileges for action to be taken under Section 80A of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat,” she said.