Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz hauled in by MACC, to face charges in court

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya confirmed.

Riza was released on bail and will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 9am tomorrow for money laundering, she said when contacted.

Riza, a film produced based in Hollywood, will face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

At around the same time last year, he was brought in for questioning by MACC and to give a statement regarding the controversy surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.