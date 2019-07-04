PMQT will be held when the time is right — NGA

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to hold the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) session in Parliament will be implemented when the time is right, says Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Nga Kor Ming.

Hoping that the PMQT could take place this year, he said it would be another parliamentary reform.

“Actually parliamentary reforms are on-going….the PMQT will be held when the time is right.

“I believe Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is very good and can answer (when the PMQT is in session) with full confidence,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He was asked to comment on an earlier statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong that currently there was no need to hold the PMQT session in Parliament.

Liew said the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) session held every Tuesday and Thursday was sufficient for the moment.

The PMQT was part of the parliamentary reform pledge made by Pakatan Harapan in its manifesto for the 14th General Election. — Bernama