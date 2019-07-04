Pos Malaysia launches Marvel Superheroes stamp series

KUALA LUMPUR: The first Marvel Super Hero-themed stamp series by Pos Malaysia Bhd is set to rekindle interest in stamp collecting especially amongst the younger generation in Malaysia.

Pos Malaysia senior vice president (Marketing) Schrene Goh said as the younger generation today prefer to be in touch through social media rather than writing letters, they don’t see the necessity to purchase stamps.

“Therefore, it is our hope that the introduction of such stamps (Marvel series stamps) would attract the younger population to collect stamps and rejuvenate the stamp collecting interest in this modern time,” she said at the stamp’s launching ceremony here yesterday.

In collaboration with Walt Disney Southeast Asia, the stamp series honouring Marvel’s 80th Anniversary this year features several Marvel superheroes including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Loki, Spider Man and many more.

The collection is available in a complete folder set that consists of two sheets of perforated stamps, one imperforated stamp, two pieces of souvenir covers, two pieces of postcards and one folder.

The Marvel stamp series is only limited to 10,000 folder sets and available for sale on July 4, 2019 by pre-purchasing at 13 General Post Office nationwide or via online at www.eziemall.com for RM120 each set. — Bernama