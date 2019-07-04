Rainforest in The City not to be missed — Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The public are urged not to miss Rainforest in The City (RITC) 2019 at Kuching Amphitheatre, Jalan Taman Budaya here.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said RITC, which offers a variety of exciting performances, is a ‘warm-up’ event before the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

He said various interesting events such as cultural performances, music, nature and food of ethnic Sarawakians as well as hi-tech lighting arrangements are in store for visitors.

“People who visit RITC will be fascinated and entertained by various events presented from July 2 to 11, from 7.30pm to 11pm. Entrance is free.

“LED lightings that accompany music performances such as Forest Projection Mapping, LED Tree, Tunnel of Life and LED Light Balls are the attractions here,” he said at the launch of the RITC 2019 here Tuesday night.

Abdul Karim is convinced that the first RITC event in the city will bring interesting experiences to local and foreign visitors.

“This is because every day visitors will be entertained with a variety of musical bands with different music while surrounded by nature and sophisticated lighting technology,” he said.

About 2,000 visitors thronged the site at the launch and the number is expected to increase in the following nights.

RITC is supported by the Sarawak government and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

Also present at the launch were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, STB chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Hii Chang Kee.