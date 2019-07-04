RM2 mln for political donation — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday heard that RM2 million which was deposited into the account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), in which Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was the largest shareholder, was a political donation for two by-elections in 2016.

THSB chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Hasbi Jaafar, 55, said he contacted the former Federal Territories minister on June 14, 2016, and was told that the money was for the by-elections in Sungai Besar, Selangor and Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Cross-examined by Tengku Adnan’s counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan on whether the accused specifically mentioned during the phone conversation that the money was a donation for the two by-elections, he replied, yes.

Counsel: As Umno secretary-general, Tengku Adnan often made cash advances for Umno?

Witness: I did hear about it.

Counsel: Did you know that the cash advances were for Umno staff’s salaries in the by-elections (Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar)?

Witness: I did.

Earlier, Mohd Hasbi said while reading out his witness statement that he only knew about the RM2 million cheque after receiving the deposit slip through a whatsapp message sent by Tengku Adnan to him on June 14, 2016.

The sixth witness who had served THSB for 24 years since 1995 also confirmed that he never received the cheque physically.

Mohd Hasbi who oversaw THSB’s finances such as deposit and withdrawal transactions also confirmed that the company never had any dealings with Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

During re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim on whether he was asked about the political donation by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigating officer Muhammad Saad Bordani, he replied, no.

Tengku Adnan stands accused as a public servant (Federal Territories minister) of corruptly receiving RM2 million for himself from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong through a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

The cheque was allegedly deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest and knew that Aset Kayamas had connections with his official duties.

The former minister allegedly committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016.

If found guilty, he faces up to two years in jail or a fine, or both, under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The trial is heard before justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. — Bernama