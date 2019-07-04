Sarawakian bowling champs win five of six titles at Sportexcel-NSC-Milo-MTBC Junior Circuit

KUCHING: Sarawak exerted their domination in the Sarawak Circuit of the Sportexcel-NSC-Milo-MTBC Junior Circuit at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa today when they captured five of the six titles in the Sabah versus Sarawak affair that began on Tuesday.

Sabah’s Cara Loh Wai Theng prevented a clean sweep by the host team when she clinched the Girls Graded crown after accumulating 3,758 points in the eight-player round robin final.

Cara also walked away with a prize for her high score of 237 pins in Game 4.

Her teammates Nur Wardina Polinu, Nur Wahedah Polinu, Nur Aleeya Syakirah Awang Ali and Nur Jeehan Iezzaty Suffian finished in third, and sixth to eighth positions respectively.

Lavina Kho Jia Jie posted a score of 3,678 points to take the second placing while teammates Nur Amylda Natasha Jemat (3,506) and Jasheild Bong (3,464) were fourth and fifth perspectively.

Lim Jie lifted the Boys Graded crown when he collected 3,993 points to lead a top five finish for Sarawak with Mohammad Hanif Irfan Sulhie (3,841), Abang Aqasha Abang Esmiera (3,715), Muhamad Aniq Zulhilmi (3,692) and Nicholson Ryan Nabau (3,677).

Sabah’s Bryan Liew Tze Chun and Dennis Lai Teck Leong were sixth and seventh with 3,608 and 3,591 points while Sarawak’s Goh Min Jie was in eighth place with 3,521 points.

In the Boys Open competition, Gordon Tsen Fan Yew topped the eight-player round robin final with 4,350 points.

Md Zulhimi Zulkiplee was the sole Sabah representative who prevented a Sarawak clean sweep after he posted a total score of 4,216 points.

The third to eighth placings went to Morgan Chang (4,176), Abdul Khadir Haziq Ramli (4,106), Firdaus Malik (3,856), Azumi Ahmad Zaini (3,783), Mohd Nur Syafiq Mohd Amran (3,712) and Desmond Law Kwang Yew (3,628).

Sukma bowler Nur Hazirah Ramli won the Girls Open with her score of 4,333 points and Sabah’s Intan Qistina Tamring, who won the high game award with 263 pins in the sixth game, was second with 4,198 points.

Those finishing in third to eighth positions were Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman (3,968), Rachell Loo Yee (3,929), Nur Haziqah Ramli (3,882), Rasya Aleeya Zainuddin (3,647), Asya Dania Azree (3,635) and Aisha Nabila Zaidi (3,173).

Meanwhile, Sarawak claimed a double in the U12 category when they captured both the Boys and Girls titles.

In the Boys U12 which was played over eight games, Afiq Khazin Nasiruddin bagged the title after felling 1,987 pins and Ahmaddin Rejab Zaini made it a one-two finish for Sarawak after he scored 1,893 pins.

Sabah’s Nevrich Noah Marcellinus, Muhd Zaki Abd Rahman and Muhammad Haziq Saiful finished in third to fifth positions with 1,854 pins and 1,849 pins and 1,843 pins respectively.

In sixth to eighth placings were Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat (1,814), Eldred Kho Yek Zhen (1,737) and Muhammad Isyraq Iqbal Ramadhan (1,733) respectively.

Khairina Fatiha Abdul Latif completed the Sarawak double in the U12 category after she posted a total score of 1,825 pins to lift the girls crown.

In second place just 13 pins behind Khairina was Kimberly Elainnie Gun while Nurul Asiqin Hasnan, Claudia Kumang Jakson and Izzati Zafirah Abdullah occupied the third to fifth positions with 1,775, 1773 and 1,693 pins respectively.

Nur Deanna Idayah was seventh with 1,600 pins while Sabah’s Natalie Chong Yi Wen (1,618) and Dhaniya Marissa Aleeya Drahman took the sixth and eighth spots.

The Sabah Circuit of the Sportexcel-NSC-Milo-MTBC Junior Circuit will be held at Centre Point Sabah Bowl in Kota Kinabalu from Aug 29-31.