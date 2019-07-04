Select committee studying best mechanism on key public sector appointments

KUALA LUMPUR: The parliamentary select committee on major public service appointments is studying the best mechanism for appointments to key public sector posts, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

He said the committee has met six times in the course of carrying out its functions and has established a work schedule for the year based on the terms of reference.

“The process of appointments to key positions in the public service is unique and different for each post and agency.

“As such, the committee is looking at the best mechanism so that it can carry out its functions and role clearly in the appointments to key positions,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

The committee is one of six select committees approved by the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 16 last year.

Meanwhile, when replying to a question on the proposed Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament, Liew said it is in the process of implementation and he expressed the hope that it can be implemented at the next meeting of the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has expressed an interest to respond to questions in the house. According to records, the Prime Minister attends Dewan Rakyat sittings often to answer questions,” he said. – Bernama