Statement to macc is my own, insists Suboh

KUALA LUMPUR: A key witness in the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case maintained that his statement to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was “from his own mouth”.

Former SRC non-executive director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 68, also dismissed the suggestion by Najib’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh that he was guided by MACC officers or deputy public prosecutors, or discussed with them while preparing his witness statement for the purpose of the trial.

The issue arose when Harvinderjit asked whether Suboh knew that some parts of his witness statement on Najib’s role in the company was similar with Tan Sri Ismee Ismail (former SRC board chairman)’s witness statement.

The lawyer pointed to the paragraph which also stated that SRC board members would act in accordance with the advice of SRC’s advisor emeritus, Najib.

Harvinderjit: Everything in your witness statement, every single word is from your mouth?

Suboh: Yes

Harvinderjit: Are you sure Datuk?

Suboh: Yes

Harvinderjit: Datuk I want to show to you the witness statement by Tan Sri Ismee. Can you look at paragraph nine of the statement and paragraph six of your statement. Can you see it is exactly the same words?

Suboh: I just give my statement. I dictated my statement to MACC and then after two days I was shown the statement and I was satisfied with the statement.

To another question on the RM4 billion loan from Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), the witness said he had no knowledge of how and where the money was transferred to.

SRC secured a RM2 billion loan on Aug 28, 2011 from KWAP and a second loan of RM2 billion on March 28, 2012.

Harvinderjit: Whether any of these RM2 billion went in SRC’s account bank and went out, ended up in any other bank, Datuk can’t tell?

Suboh: No

Harvinderjit: On the second loan of RM2 billion, does Datuk know that on March 28, 2018 the money came into SRC’s account and two days later the money was transferred to another account? You did not know, right?

Suboh: Yes

Harvinderjit: How RM4 billion was utilised you also can’t tell

Suboh: Yes

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Monday. Harvinderjit will continue his cross-examination of Suboh.

Meanwhile, the judge reminded the witness not to discuss the case with anyone. Under the law, a witness who is still under oath is prohibited to do so. — Bernama