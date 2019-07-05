Computerisation, digital technology crucial to turn out skilled youths — Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The computerisation and digital technology syllabuses currently being formulated by the government are important in the effort to provide skilled young people in the future, said Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said that the government must make an early start which was important to turn out future generations who were skilled for the country’s industry.

“While we are going through the digital era and the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) in the future, we also need to ensure a skilled workforce exists, it needs to come from a young age,” he told reporters after attending the 2019 SEA Wild Digital Conference yesterday.

In June, the media reported that the government was formulating a new policy by creating computerisation and digital technology syllabuses at the school, vocational and skills college levels.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo was reported to have said that students need to be given early exposure on the development of the digital revolution, simultaneously preparing them for the world of the future.

Meanwhile, Talent Development and Digital Entrepreneurship vice president at the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd (MDEC) Dr Sumitra Nair said it welcomed the government’s efforts to introduce the technology syllabus at the school level.

“Through this initiative, the government can stimulate the interest of young people in the digital and technological fields. Simultaneously, we can unearth their talents at the school level,” she told Bernama.

The two-day conference was attended by more than 1,000 Internet activists, entrepreneurs, chief executives and investors to gain insight into technology and digital creativity in the future. — Bernama