Engineer arrested by police during drug bust in Sematan

KUCHING: Police personnel from Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) have arrested a man, who is said to have been selling drugs in the Sematan-Lundu area since late last year.

NCID Sarawak head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif, in a statement yesterday, said his men confiscated substance believed to be syabu weighing 31.15g from the 31-year-old suspect during an operation. It is said that the man works as an engineer in a road construction firm.

“Based on intelligence received, the raid was carried out around 11.45am (yesterday) on an unnumbered house in Kampung Pueh, Sematan,” said Sahar, adding that his men found the substance inside 41 plastic packets of different colours and sizes inside the bedroom.

A syabu of the same weight is estimated to be worth RM4,500.

Adding on, Sahar said investigation would be conducted under Section 39A(2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Upon conviction, the suspect could face life imprisonment, or a minimum of five years in jail, and whipping of not less than 10 strokes.

During the raid, the NCID personnel also apprehended a 28-year-old man, said to be a worker at a road construction site nearby. It is suspected that the worker came to the house to buy drugs from the suspect. For this case, Sahar said investigation would be conducted under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1958.

“The two men were brought to Lundu police station, where they both tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. For this, they will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

Both men are currently detained in Lundu police station’s lock-up, pending remand application.