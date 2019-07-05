French artist to showcase ‘Jungle Fever’ at RFF 2019

KUCHING: French artist Marie Dargent is currently here to showcase her new series of works known as ‘Jungle Fever’, which she has been working on over the past 12 months for an exclusive first-ever viewing during this year’s Rainforest Fringe Festival (RFF).

She said she had spent the last year working in her Paris atelier on a radically different theme and work method, inspired by the vivid tropical vegetation of Malaysia’s rainforest.

According to her, ‘Jungle Fever’ comprises 65 loose-hanging pieces of cloth that have been painted with striking acrylic colours, using stencilled cut-outs of jungle motifs made by her.

“These long, narrow strips of antique cotton cloth are over 100 years old, taken from the family collection of my seamstress’ great-grandmother. Working from memories of my many travels through Malaysia’s jungles, my exhibition transports the viewer into the enclosed depths of the rainforest, at once realistic and figurative, yet also abstract, intriguing and seductive,” she pointed out when interviewed by reporters yesterday.

Standing in front of the artwork, Dargent also said the viewer could absorb the history and heritage of France impregnated on this century-old cloth, transformed by the artist by using distinctive designs and colours that vividly interpreted Sarawak’s million-years-old jungle, transporting Europe to the rainforest heart of South East Asia.

The third edition of the RFF this July 5-12 will showcase Sarawak’s rich culture and heritage through an all-inclusive programme, for both locals and visitors of all ages.

Dargent’s arts will be on display for the RFF from July 5-12.

The artist, who is well-known for her stone-print lithographs and watercolours, has taken part in many international solo and group art exhibitions, both in painting and print-making, across France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, England, Turkey, Poland, East Europe, USA, Canada, Japan, Gulf Emirates, Malaysia and Argentina.

Born in Nancy, France in 1955, she graduated in lithography in 1982 and spent one year in London, England, working in lithography.

From 1982 to 1985, she lived and worked in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she had many solo exhibitions and published a book of paintings and photographs in collaboration with her husband John Brunton.

Dargent now lives part of the year in Paris, where she works in a private printing studio, and part in Venice, Italy, where she has her own painting studio.

Further background on the artist can be obtained via www.mariedargent.com.