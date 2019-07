KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go up by four sen this week, raising the price to RM2.53 per litre.

The fuel saw a spike in prices last week when it jumped up by 11 sen.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.