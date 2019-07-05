Latheefa Koya meets parliamentary select committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Latheefa Koya met with members of the parliamentary select committee on major public service appointments at the Parliament building yesterday.

The committee is chaired by Selayang Member of Parliament William Leong Jee Keen with the other members being Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang); Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang); Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian).

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Latheefa said the committee members asked her many questions, including her ability to carry out her duties, as well as her vision, mission and focus in the MACC.

Latheefa said she gave her full cooperation and answered all the questions they asked during the 45-minute meeting.

“I am satisfied with the process and the questions that were asked, and I was able to answer to the best of my ability,” she said.

Latheefa was appointed MACC Chief Commissioner on a two-year contract effective June 1.

Meanwhile, Leong said a full report about the meeting will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat before the end of the current sitting session. — Bernama