KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, said MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

She said Riza was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about noon.

Riza was released on bail and will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 9am today for money laundering, she said when contacted. — Bernama