Najib, Rosmah and three children object to third party claim over seized belongings

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their three children are objecting to claims by third parties over their belongings seized by the police last year.

Counsel Syahirah Hanafiah representing Najib, Rosmah, and their three children said the respondent would file a notice of an application to protest and the notice with a certificate of urgency at the High Court before or on July 18 on the matter.

“We object to the claims by third parties over the seized property.

Basically, seized belongings under the name of the first respondent – Datuk Seri Najib, whatever (items) seized belong to him,” said the counsel after the case management in the chambers before deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas here yesterday.

The belongings seized by the investigating officer between May 17, 2018, and March 11, 2019, related to an offence under Section 4 (1) or as the result of illegal activities involving the respondents.

In addition, Syahirah said they would also be filing a notice to request a detailed list of all the items seized namely where the belongings were seized, types of assets, brand, colour, and others.

Syahirah said the case was fixed for mention before High Court Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Aug 30.

On May 30, the High Court allowed the prosecution to publish a notice in the Gazette calling upon any third party with interest on the seized assets which were more than a hundred branded handbags, foreign currency in different denominations, watches, and 27 vehicles seized from Najib, Rosmah, their three children, and 13 individuals as well as companies.

Justice Mohamed Zaini made the decision after allowing the prosecution’s application under Section 56 and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Upon publication of the notice in the Gazette, any third party who claims to have any interest in the property will be required to attend before the court, or through their lawyer, on a specified date to show cause as to why the property shall not be forfeited.

Last May 7, the Attorney-General’s Chambers filed a notice of forfeiture over hundreds of items including branded handbags and 27 vehicles seized from Najib, Rosmah Mansor, their three children and 13 individuals and companies.

The notice was filed at the Criminal High Court Registrar’s Office, here, and named the prosecution as the applicant with 18 individuals and companies as the respondents.

The respondents named were Najib, followed by Rosmah, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe, Ng Chong Hwa, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as second to 18th respondents.

Among the valuables were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in different denominations – RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Rupee Sri Lanka 2,870,000, old notes Ringgit Malaysia RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Rupiah 13,177,00 US$100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, France 50, South African 10 Rand, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531, Philippines Peso 740 and new notes Ringgit Malaysia 21,150 which were seized on May 17, 2018.

Also seized on the same day (May 17) were four branded watches, 171 branded handbags and 27 pairs of expensive shoes while 40 luxury handbags were confiscated on June 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, 27 Nissan Urvan vehicles were seized on Aug 2, 2018, besides several properties and other assets. — Bernama