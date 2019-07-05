PR1MA due diligence report ready by next month — Zuraida

PORT DICKSON: The due diligence report to chart the future direction for the 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) scheme will be completed latest by next month, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said for this purpose, a three-day retreat is being held from yesterday for members of the corporation led by PR1MA chairman Tan Sri Eddy Chen Lok Loi, to discuss on projects to be focused and to seek ideas on solving PR1MA housing problems.

“In the last one year the PR1MA members have been studying and reviewing the 94 PR1MA projects in efforts to categorise them according to priority and assessed risk.

“In general, we will resolve those with low risks which will generate returns to help us cover the high-risk projects,” she told reporters after a town hall session with PR1MA staff which was also attended by Chen and PR1MA acting chief executive officer Mohd Nazri Md Shariff.

Zuraida added that the 94 projects involved 94,000 residential units nationwide.

Elaborating, Zuraida said PR1MA would not be dissolved but would continue to operate as usual to provide affordable homes to the people.

She said 14,000 bookings for affordable homes have been received after the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) was extended to the end of this year, thus more unsold PR1MA housing units would be taken up.

She said when Pakatan Harapan took over the government, the ministry gave PR1MA two years to resolve the housing issues.

“After one year, PR1MA managed to solve 50 per cent of the problems faced and I am confident the remaining 50 per cent would be resolved,” she said adding that PR1MA liabilities had been reduced to RM12 billion from RM23 billion.

Since its inception until June this year, 12,999 PR1MA housing units have been constructed and completed. — Bernama